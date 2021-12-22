Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Down 0.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.13 and last traded at $121.97. Approximately 99 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.13.

ERFSF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.