Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0124 on Top Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $124.32 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.18 or 0.08150007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.65 or 1.00152998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,451,012 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.