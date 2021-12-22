EverRise Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, EverRise has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $59.40 million and $2.58 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00039757 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004647 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002712 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.