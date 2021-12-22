EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.67. EVO Payments shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 933 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 370.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.