EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $602.04

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 602.04 ($7.95) and traded as low as GBX 593.20 ($7.84). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.99), with a volume of 3,299,096 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) price target on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 606.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 602.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

