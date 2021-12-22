Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,153.94

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,153.94 ($41.67) and traded as high as GBX 3,550 ($46.90). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.90), with a volume of 1,559,878 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.54) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($54.17) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.07).

The firm has a market cap of £32.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,383.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,153.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

