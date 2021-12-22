Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Exscientia’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exscientia will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exscientia.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:EXAI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 154,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,144. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Exscientia has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exscientia (EXAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.