Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Up to $19.15

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $19.90. Exscientia shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 1,348 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

