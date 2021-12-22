Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,643. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $215.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $218.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.