FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises 2.1% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of FactSet Research Systems worth $46,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $476.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.