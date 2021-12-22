Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 14,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 41,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Fairfax India Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

