Fear NFTs Market Cap Reaches $8.31 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,938.16 or 0.08107908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.41 or 0.99927119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00073140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

