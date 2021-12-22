Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FRT opened at $131.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $121.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $81.85 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

