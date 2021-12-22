Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.87 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,843,714 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £23.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

