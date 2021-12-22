Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.15 or 0.08130223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,428.44 or 1.00055551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00073617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

