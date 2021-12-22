Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 1-Year High at $13,015.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as £130.15 ($171.95) and last traded at £130.15 ($171.95), with a volume of 385551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £127.75 ($168.78).

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from £100 ($132.12) to £112 ($147.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferguson from £133 ($175.72) to £147 ($194.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.00) to £132.60 ($175.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £100.80 ($133.17) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferguson from £110.70 ($146.25) to £127.50 ($168.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £116.24 ($153.58).

The firm has a market cap of £28.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of £115.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of £106.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($137.14) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($102,853.75).

Ferguson Company Profile (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

