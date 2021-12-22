Ferrexpo plc Plans Dividend of $0.07 (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FXPO traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 304.40 ($4.02). 524,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,010. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 298.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 700.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of GBX 272 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 513 ($6.78).

FXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.74) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrexpo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 402 ($5.31).

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

