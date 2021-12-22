Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Financial Comparison

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Fibra Danhos alerts:

This table compares Fibra Danhos and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fibra Danhos and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fibra Danhos 1 0 0 0 1.00 New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00

New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fibra Danhos and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.17 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.70

Fibra Danhos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Fibra Danhos on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fibra Danhos

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties. We will seek to maintain and grow a portfolio of high-quality properties, through our unmatched development capabilities, and the selective acquisition of iconic and premier-quality properties. We consider a property to be iconic if it has the unique ability to transform the surroundings in which it is located and we consider a property to be of premier quality if it is in prominent locations, it has been developed with the highest standards of construction and design, comprised of high-quality tenants, reports high occupancy rates and, in the case of commercial properties, reports a high volume of visitors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Danhos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Danhos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.