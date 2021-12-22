Financial Comparison: Altigen Communications (ATGN) and Its Competitors

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS: ATGN) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Altigen Communications to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Altigen Communications and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altigen Communications
|$10.99 million
|-$490,000.00
|-72.96
|Altigen Communications Competitors
|$698.91 million
|$16.22 million
|33.49
Institutional and Insider Ownership
52.8% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Altigen Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Altigen Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Altigen Communications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Altigen Communications Competitors
|189
|715
|1239
|44
|2.52
As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 4.25%. Given Altigen Communications’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altigen Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Altigen Communications has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altigen Communications’ competitors have a beta of 3.86, suggesting that their average share price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Altigen Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altigen Communications
|-4.47%
|N/A
|N/A
|Altigen Communications Competitors
|-32.24%
|-22.87%
|-4.88%
Summary
Altigen Communications competitors beat Altigen Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Altigen Communications
AltiGen Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of Microsoft cloud solutions. It operates through the North America, and Rest of the World geographical segments. The North America segment comprises of United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean. The Rest of the World segment focuses on Europe. The company was founded by Gilbert Hu in May 1994 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.
