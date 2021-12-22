Financial Contrast: IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) & Its Peers

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ: IZEA) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare IZEA Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -17.85% -7.57% -6.23% IZEA Worldwide Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IZEA Worldwide and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors 131 577 633 11 2.39

IZEA Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 46.21%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $18.33 million -$10.25 million -18.00 IZEA Worldwide Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.68

IZEA Worldwide’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide peers beat IZEA Worldwide on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

