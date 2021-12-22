Financial Review: Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -5.07, meaning that its share price is 607% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.30%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.68 $1.69 million $0.21 29.33 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Allied Healthcare Products has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products beats Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.