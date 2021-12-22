Financial Review: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) & Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.48 $326.36 million $2.97 12.50

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Blue Owl Capital and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital 0 1 5 0 2.83 Federated Hermes 1 1 1 0 2.00

Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus price target of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 12.67%. Federated Hermes has a consensus price target of $35.17, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Federated Hermes.

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Federated Hermes pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Federated Hermes pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A Federated Hermes 22.11% 26.38% 15.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

