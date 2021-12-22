Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.13

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.13 and traded as high as $38.61. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 57,655,819 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLF. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.