Financial Survey: Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) versus Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Ferrari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Ferrari $3.95 billion 11.69 $694.31 million $5.67 44.11

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Ferrari shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Ferrari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -69.43% -4.08% Ferrari 21.11% 42.17% 12.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lightning eMotors and Ferrari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Ferrari 3 6 8 0 2.29

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 155.97%. Ferrari has a consensus price target of $256.30, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Ferrari.

Summary

Ferrari beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.