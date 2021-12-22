Financial Survey: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS)

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lumentum and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum 0 4 12 0 2.75 COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lumentum presently has a consensus target price of $100.94, suggesting a potential downside of 2.76%. Given Lumentum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lumentum is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Lumentum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lumentum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lumentum and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum 23.68% 19.82% 11.14% COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumentum and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum $1.74 billion 4.31 $397.30 million $5.27 19.70 COMSovereign $9.43 million 6.64 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Lumentum has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Volatility and Risk

Lumentum has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lumentum beats COMSovereign on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications. The Commercial Lasers segment focuses in serving customers in markets and applications such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing, and precision machining such as drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. The company was founded on February 10, 2015 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

