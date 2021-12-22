Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

About Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

