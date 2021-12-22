FinWise Bancorp’s Quiet Period Will End on December 29th (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FINW) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 29th. FinWise Bancorp had issued 3,500,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $36,750,000 based on an initial share price of $10.50. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

FINW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. FinWise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

