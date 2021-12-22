Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA)’s share price fell 26.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

