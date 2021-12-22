Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Reaches $68.14 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Firo has a total market cap of $68.14 million and $2.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.36 or 0.00010942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded up 1,429,446,490% against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000179 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,704,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

