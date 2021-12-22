Firo Price Tops $5.18 on Major Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00010677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $65.79 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded up 1,429,446,490% against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,707,187 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

