First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Holdings Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,630 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.05% of First Horizon worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.