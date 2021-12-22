First Solar (FSLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR):

12/22/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – First Solar had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. It has plans to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Such investment plans will enable it to fulfill its expanded manufacturing capacity targets, which should bolster its long-term growth. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

11/22/2021 – First Solar is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – First Solar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Solar’s third-quarter 2021 results were dismal, with both its earnings and sales lagging the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is investing heftily to boost production of Series 6 solar modules. First Solar aims to invest $1.3 billion to add 6.6 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2025. Moreover, the stock holds a solid financial position. Its current ratio came in more than 1. The company's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in certain markets, demand for its utility-scale offerings may be affected by specific regulations or policies of governmental bodies or utility regulators. Unfavorable changes in import tariff for solar products might hurt the stock. A continuous shortage in the supply of polysilicon and a rise in the price of the same may hurt the stock’s performance in the near term.”

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $123.00 to $140.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/7/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – First Solar had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Solar stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,323. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $123.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock valued at $376,014 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

