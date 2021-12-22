First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.14.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

