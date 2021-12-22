First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.54. Approximately 819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.