First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FCAL)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.69 and last traded at $54.78. Approximately 4,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 9,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.