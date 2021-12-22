First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 158,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $83.43.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.