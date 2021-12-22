First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) is Cavalier Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,522 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

SKYY opened at $105.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

