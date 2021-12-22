First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.28 and last traded at $36.27. Approximately 44,326 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 28,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36.

