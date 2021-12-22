First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Trading Up 1.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.87 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 79,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 114,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02.

