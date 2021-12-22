First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMB) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 109,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 73,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.