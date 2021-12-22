First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEMS)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 10,149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 22,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

