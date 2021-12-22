First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM) Shares Up 0.4%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FGM) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.41. 406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.