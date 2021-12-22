First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB) Stock Price Up 1.7%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLB)’s share price rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 2,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

