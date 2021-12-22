First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:FPXI)’s share price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.03 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 203,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 188,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.70.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.