First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.30. Approximately 802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.