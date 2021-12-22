First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) shares rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.39 and last traded at $68.17. Approximately 29,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 64,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.73.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.