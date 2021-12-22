First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.93 and last traded at $56.99. Approximately 118,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 175,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

