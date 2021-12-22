First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading Up 2.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.57 and last traded at $72.57. Approximately 15,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 44,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.