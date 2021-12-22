First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCVT) shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.57. 49,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 99,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.