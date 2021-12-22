First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) was up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.29% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

